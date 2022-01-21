PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its environmental education programming for February.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Guided Cross-country Ski—CCC Trail, 2 p.m., meet outside CCC Museum
This is a guided cross-country ski outing along the CCC Trail, skiing north on the CCC Trail and then back along Mud Run Road to complete the loop, approximately 2 miles. This is not a “learn to ski” program—see Learn to Cross-country Ski programs on other dates in February.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Learn to Cross-country Ski, 10 a.m., Environmental Education Classroom (EEC)
Learn how to enjoy this winter sport with the whole family. Learn why cross-country skis work the way they do, how to get fitted in the proper-sized equipment and then go outside to practice turns, falling down, getting back up and techniques to get started. Equipment available for adults and kids (limited-number and sizes). Please dress appropriately for being active outdoors. Please note: This same program will be offered again on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. and again on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. The program fee is $5 for participants.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Guided Cross-country Ski—Spurline and Stumpfield Trails, 2 p.m., outside Park Office
This is a guided cross-country ski outing along the Spurline and Stumpfield Trail loop, skiing north on the Spurline Trail, connect via two utility lines and then back Stumpfield Trail to complete the loop, approximately 1.5 miles. This is not a “learn to ski” program.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Snowshoe Basics, 10 a.m., EEC
Learn about the different types of snowshoes, how they work and how to enjoy winter using them. Please dress for going outside for part of the program; park snowshoes available to borrow for the walk.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Guided Cross-country Ski—Beaver Dam Trail, 2 p.m., outside Park Office
This is a guided cross-country ski outing along the Beaver Dam Trail loop, approximately 2 miles. This is not a “learn to ski” program.
Saturday, Feb. 26
The Pennsylvania Forest, 2 p.m., EEC
Pennsylvania forests have seen many changes. Learn more about how the woods has changed and about current influences that could drastically change the Commonwealth’s forests yet again.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Guided Cross-country Ski—“Potpourri” Trail, 2 p.m., outside Park Office
This is a guided cross-country ski outing along a yet-to-be-determined trail, approximate distance unknown. This is not a “learn to ski” program.
