Parents voiced their opposition to the Clearfield Area School District’s mask mandate at Monday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors.
During the public comment portion of the meeting about 15 parents voiced their opposition to the mask mandate that was implemented when Gov. Tom Wolf made it a requirement earlier this month.
Many of the parents said their children are suffering mentally and physically from the mask mandate and whether or not a child wears a mask in school should be left up to the parents.
“For us it is preservation of choice as a family, as individuals,” Taylor Thomas said.
He said he and his wife have two children in the school district and he believes Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate for schools is illegal.
Johnny Scott said the school district needs to stand up for their children and end the mask mandate.
“It is time for us to push back,” Scott said. “This is not healthy mentally for our children.”
Connie Mason said one of her children developed a lesion on her chin. Mason believes it is from wearing a mask in school. She also said mask wearing forces her daughter to breath in toxic gases.
“She is breathing in all this toxic stuff that should be going out to the god-given air,” Mason said.
She also said the mask mandate is only the first step and soon they will be requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mason believes her daughter has experienced health issues by being in close contact with people who are vaccinated.
Several parents complained that when their child refused to wear a mask they were taken out of class and placed in an auditorium until a family member could pick them up and take them home.
Christina Fulton said she was in favor of the mask mandate and said the school district isn’t doing enough to enforce it on the school buses.
While Fulton was speaking, several people heckled and jeered her. After Fulton finished speaking, board President Gregory Clarke asked people not to speak out of turn or they would be removed by security.
In a phone interview with The Progress, Superintendent Terry Struble said state law requires the school district to enforce the mask mandate. If the school board chose not to follow the mask mandate, the school district would lose its legal immunity. This would expose the district to lawsuits if a student became sick from COVID-19 while at school. If the district were sued, the lawsuits would not be covered under the district’s liability insurance because not enforcing the mask mandate is illegal.
Failing to enforce the mask mandate could also expose individual school board members to legal liability if they chose not to enforce the mask mandate, Struble said.
Struble said this is what the school district was told by both the state Department of Education and the district’s solicitor. The district is represented by the Beard Legal Group of Altoona.
When asked by The Progress if students were removed from school for refusing to wear a mask, Struble said that was an issue for the first day or so of the mandate but since then all the students have been complying with the mask mandate.
He said all students are required to follow the masking mandate unless they have a medical exemption signed by a medical professional. He said there is a small group of students in the school who do have medical exemptions to not wear a mask.
Struble noted that the school board did leave the decision of whether or not a child would wear a mask up to the parents until Gov. Wolf imposed the mandate.