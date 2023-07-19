PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina has resigned from his leadership post at the district.
Paladina has been the superintendent of the district for going on 11 years, and in that tenure, has overseen a number of innovative projects at the school.
From the construction of the new stadium and turf, to the installation of a new sound system in the auditorium and high school, Paladina has been highly involved with a number of events in his history at the school.
His most recent event was the leading of Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District into this year’s 2023 Philipsburg Heritage Days, themed aptly as “Be True to Your School.”
Throughout the week, Paladina could be seen around Philipsburg, supporting his students and staff as the district’s Mountie-pride spread across town.
However this event will be his last, as Paladina has accepted a job offer from New Castle Area School District in New Castle/Mahoningtown area in eastern Pennsylvania to be that district’s new superintendent.
“This will almost be like a homecoming to me,” Paladina said. “I started my educational career there, all of my wife’s family is from that area — it’s a new opportunity for me, and one that I am eager to take on.”
Paladina continued, “While this is all very exciting for myself and my family, I’m going to miss Philipsburg-Osceola. I’ve made a ton of great memories here and it will always be a part of me.”
Perhaps one of Paladina’s remarks from the 2023 Heritage Days Vespers service sums up his feelings towards Philipsburg-Osceola and this community.
“Our students and staff here are exemplary models for how a school should be ran and attended,” Paladina said. “We have so many talented students; from our athletes, our extracurriculars and our academics, I couldn’t be more proud to be a Mountie.”