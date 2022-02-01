PA Waste LLC has appealed the decision of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board that overturned the approval for a permit to develop the Camp Hope Run Landfill planned for Boggs Township.
This is the latest development in the long running battle over PA Waste LLC’s plans to construct a landfill in Boggs Township.
PA Waste LLC originally submitted an application to the state Department of Environmental Protection to develop a 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill, on 845-acres about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153 back in 2006.
DEP twice rejected the application before approving it in February 2020. Clearfield County Commissioners appealed the DEP’s decision to the Environmental Hearing Board and in June of 2020 the environmental hearing board overturned and vacated the DEP’s decision to issue the permit.
PA Waste LLC has since filed an appeal of the environmental hearing board’s decision to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Commissioner John Sobel said in a telephone interview.
Sobel said all parties involved have submitted briefs or written arguments for the appeal, and they are now waiting for the Commonwealth Court to schedule oral arguments for the case.