20 Years Ago
September 18, 2003
West Branch High School board meeting have been dominated by one topic lately, with that topic being standardized testing scores. The results of the students has thrown the notion of trends in the trash, with the third, fourth and fifth graders all presenting a mixed bag of results. Over 60 percent of students in third and fourth grade exhibited a growth in scores, while in fifth grade scores historically plummeted. No explanation was available for the sharp decline at the time.
50 Years AgoSeptember 18, 1973
After long discussions over who should lead Moshannon Valley School District, the board has finally come to a conclusion and hired a superintendent. Dr. Henry D. Beehrman has been named as the new superintendent of the district. Beehrman will replace George Barnes, who accepted a position as the new principle of the Clearfield High School.
75 Years AgoSeptember 18, 1948
The Clearfield Firemen’s band is in its first year of creation and the awards have been rolling in for the musicians. The traveling band has taken home 10 first prize awards in its travels. Several of the musicians in the band are long-time instrumentalists with over 20 years of experience.
100 Years AgoSeptember 18, 1923
The business district of Clearfield is going to be receiving some important improvements within the upcoming months. At the Clearfield Borough meeting last night it was decided that there would be new streetlights coming to the business district. There is also going construction of sidewalks ongoing within the district as well.