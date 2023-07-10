20 Years Ago
July 13, 2003
The Philipsburg Heritage Days celebration came to a conclusion yesterday, and things are returning to normal in Philipsburg yet again. The concession stands have been town down, the vendors have all left and traffic has returned to normal on Front Street, and Heritage Days Chairman Jim Pollock is more than happy with the celebration’s turnout. “We have a beautiful town, and so many people had an amazing time,” he said.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1973
Over 800 people turned out to the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool to listen to the Three Rivers Band this past Tuesday evening. The turnout was so great, that the band is going to be returning to play again at the pool next Tuesday. For those who missed the first event, this is now their chance to see the band play again.
75 Years Ago
July 13, 1948
A new recreation program in Houtzdale, designed to keep the youth in the area entertained and occupied during the summer, was announced earlier, and the time has come to see how many people have signed up for it. Over 50 boys and girls have signed up for the program, which is reportedly a great turnout for the program, as it is still in its first year.
100 Years Ago
July 13, 1923
The Philipsburg baseball team has been the hottest ball team in Progressland this summer, with no area teams even coming close to usurping them, outside of the Clearfield team in its first game of the season. From that point onwards, “The ‘Burg” has been unstoppable, and in another rematch with Clearfield, with Clearfield trying to amend its previous two losses, they were unable to do so as Philipsburg steam-rolled them in another lopsided four-to-two defeat.