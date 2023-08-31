OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation is hosting Osceola Mills Spirit Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the park next to the museum and library.
Come and enjoy the day with music by Heather Olson and Silver Eagle Band. Local churches and other organizations will have their specialty foods for sale. There will be a variety of crafts, auctions, specialty products and services vendors — a total of 37 vendors this year.
The museum has memorabilia available including Cowtail University and Eat Em Up Osceola clothing. Jumpy bouncy fun will be available for the kids or for those who are young at heart sponsored by the Columbia Volunteer Fire Co. of Osceola Mills.