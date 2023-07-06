OSCEOLA MILLS — The 101st Annual Firemen’s Festival Parade, the crown jewel of the festival, was held on Tuesday, July 4.
Numerous fire apparatus, bands, drum corps, floats and baton corps were judged in front of the Columbia Fire Station at the end of the parade route.
This year’s winners have been announced as follows, in their respective categories:
Fire and EMS units:
- Best appearing engine 2016 to 2023 — Curwensville RH&L ET8-2
- Best appearing engine 2004 to 2015 — Milesburg E9
- Best appearing engine 1993 to 2003 — Mountain Top (Sandy Ridge) ER13
- Best appearing engine 1992 and older — Reliance (Philipsburg) E57
- Best appearing aerial truck — Madera Fire Company TK25
- Best appearing rescue truck — Madera Fire Company R25
- Best appearing ambulance ALS or BLS — Fame EMS (Lewistown) Rehab 12
- Best appearing squad/utility/QRS — Mahaffey Fire Company AT29
- Best appearing tanker — Alpha Fire Company (State College) TA5-2
- Best appearing brush truck — Grassflat Fire Company B19
- Best appearing pierce — Boalsburg Fire Company ER3
- Best overall appearing unit/Jack Hosband Memorial Award — Hope Fire Company (Philipsburg) ER57 and the R57
- Best overall equipped unit/Fire Chief’s Award — Port Matilda Fire Company ER15, B15, TRF15 and the U15
- Parade Chairman’s Choice Award/Paul Barnett Memorial Award — Sykesville Fire Company SQ8
Marching Bands, Baton Corps and Floats:
- Best high school band — Moshannon Valley High School
- Best variety/senior band — Claysburg American Legion Band
- Best musical unit or baton unit (Mike Danko Memorial Award) —Clearfield Oriental Shrine Band (Jaffa Shrine)
- Best Drum Corps — Keystone Regiment Band
- Best Float — Bonnie’s Greenhouse
- Best baton corp — The Daisies