OSCEOLA MILLS — Osceola Mills’ Car Show winners have been announced. The event was held July 3 as part of the Osceola Mills Fireman’s Festival.

Stock Cars to 1948

First, Robert Kuntz of Ashville –1930 Ford Cabroiolet

Second, Aaron Boone of Julian –1929 Ford Model A

Third, Richard Hubler of Hawk Run -1928 Ford

Stock Cars 49-65

First, Rebecca Risbon of Altoona –1955 Ford Customline

Second, Chuck Gilson of Smithmill –1964 Mercury Comet

Third, Terry Prohaska of Philipsburg –1964 Chevy Malibu SS

Stock Cars 66-76

First, Joe Panaro of Duncansville –1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440-6 pack

Second, Larry “Turk” Turchetta of Altoona –1967 Dodge Coronet R/T

Third, Joel Stanton of Philipsburg –1968 Pontiac GTO

Stock Cars 77-97

First, Jim and Mary Tranchine of Export –1989 Lincoln Town Car

Second, Tony Janke of Philipsburg –1978 Pontiac Trans Am

Third, Richard Yarger of West Decatur –1977 Cadilac CP

Stock Cars 99-Present

First, Eric Behm of Hollidaysburg –2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Second, Clint Spencer of Osceola Mills –2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Third, Dalton Roberts of Bellefonte –2021 Jeep Renegade

Corvettes to 1996 Stock or Modified

First, Dave and Peggy Nelson of Philipsburg –1969 Chevy Corvette

Second, Dave and Leslie Shelleman of Philipsburg –1964 Chevy Corvette

Third, Ed and Linda Milligan of Clearfield –1981 Chevy Corvette

Corvettes 97-present

First, John and Ellen Milinder of Wallaceton –2002 Chevy Corvette

Second, Larry Caram of Wallaceton –2002 C5 Chevy Corvette

Third, Chick Sunderland of Curwensville –2012 Grand Sport Chevy Corvette

Camaros/Firebirds 67-2002

First, Bob Morse of Dubois –1968 Pontiac Firebird

Second, Kristen and Sheldon Walker of Grassflat –1978 Chevy Camaro

Third, Douglas Feaster of LaJose –1970 Chevy Camaro

Camaros/Firebirds 2003-present

First, Carl Pannebaker of Belleville –2010 Chevy Camaro

Second, Art Wright of Somerset –2011 Chevy Camaro 2-SS

Third, Bob Mondock of Osceola Mills –2010 Chevy Camaro 2-SS

Mustangs 64.5 to 93

First, Robin and Bill Zelensky of Osceola Mills –1967 Ford Mustang

Second, Bryan Fox of Flinton –1978 Ford Mustang

Third, Donald Crust of Houtzdale –1966 Ford Mustang

Mustangs 94-present

First, Geff Blackburn of Duncansville –2021 Mustang Shelby GT500

Second, Ken Rockey of Bellefonte –2008 Ford Mustang

Third, Russel Boyer of Central City –2006 Ford Mustang GT

All trucks Stock

First, Jared and Mel Henry of Irvona –1949 Chevy 3100 Pickup

Second, Skin Ripka of Bellefonte –1956 Ford Pickup

Third, Frank Swartz of Ginter –1959 Chevy El Camino

Trucks to 98 modified

First, Rodney Fox of Fallen Timber –1983 Chevy El Camino

Second, Sonny Taylor of Philipsburg –1950 Chevy Panel Truck

Third, Dan Watson of Philipsburg –1965 Chevrolet C20

Trucks 99 to present modified

First, Chris Mauk of Pleasant Gap –2016 Dodge Ram 2500

Second, Jesse Branstetter of Tyrone –2016 Ford F250

Third, Keaton Branstetter of Tyrone –2005 Ford F350

Street Rods to 48

First, Sam Weyant of Claysburg –1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe

Second, Amanda Panasiti of Philipsburg –1937 Ford Street Rod

Third, Clifford Hullihen of New Millport -1930 Phymouth U

Modified Cars 49-75

First, Tom Stull of Mifflin –1964 Chevy Chevelle

Second, Scott Panasiti of Philipsburg –1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone

Third, Roger Miles of Irvona –1951 Chevy Hardtop

Modified cars 76-97

First, Mike and Michael Smolko of Osceola Mills –1986 Chevy Monte Carlo

Second, Mike and Michael Smolko of Osceola Mills -1984 Chevy Monte Carlo

Third, Denny Weld of Philipsburg –1988 Mercury Cougar

Modified cars 98-present

First, Denny Smith of Altoona –2010 Dodge Challenger R/T

Second, Bill Bowers of Reedsville –2017 Dodge Challenger

Third, Lance Tibbens of Clearfield –2013 Dodge Dart

Race Cars

First, James Garvey of Fair Hope –1929 Dodge Coup

Second, Nick Dixon of Osceola Mills –2002 Honda S 2000

Third, Myla McCully of Philipsburg –1996 Boss Kart

Sport Compact and imports

First, Charlie Faris of State College –2003 Mercedes 500 Sl Hardtop/convertible

Second, Paul Jeffries of Clearfield –2001 S 2000 Honda

Third, Beth and Mick Rhodes of Altoona –2003 Mercedes SLK

Special Interest

First, Mike Daniel of Madera -1966 Chevrolet Pro Street Nova

Second, Carol Smith of St Mary’s –2019 Jeep Wrangler

Third, Roger and Debra Bauman of Morrisdale –1961 VW concept 1

Motorcycles and Trikes

First, Steven Rebar of Osceola Mills –2021 BMW S1000RR

Second, Alan Finch of Morann –2009 Harley Davidson Soft tail

Third, Jerry Albright of Millheim –2009 Harley Davidson Dyna Streed Bod

Best of show, Sam Weyant of Claysburg –1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe

