OSCEOLA MILLS — Osceola Mills’ Car Show winners have been announced. The event was held July 3 as part of the Osceola Mills Fireman’s Festival.
Stock Cars to 1948
First, Robert Kuntz of Ashville –1930 Ford Cabroiolet
Second, Aaron Boone of Julian –1929 Ford Model A
Third, Richard Hubler of Hawk Run -1928 Ford
Stock Cars 49-65
First, Rebecca Risbon of Altoona –1955 Ford Customline
Second, Chuck Gilson of Smithmill –1964 Mercury Comet
Third, Terry Prohaska of Philipsburg –1964 Chevy Malibu SS
Stock Cars 66-76
First, Joe Panaro of Duncansville –1969 Plymouth Road Runner 440-6 pack
Second, Larry “Turk” Turchetta of Altoona –1967 Dodge Coronet R/T
Third, Joel Stanton of Philipsburg –1968 Pontiac GTO
Stock Cars 77-97
First, Jim and Mary Tranchine of Export –1989 Lincoln Town Car
Second, Tony Janke of Philipsburg –1978 Pontiac Trans Am
Third, Richard Yarger of West Decatur –1977 Cadilac CP
Stock Cars 99-Present
First, Eric Behm of Hollidaysburg –2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Second, Clint Spencer of Osceola Mills –2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Third, Dalton Roberts of Bellefonte –2021 Jeep Renegade
Corvettes to 1996 Stock or Modified
First, Dave and Peggy Nelson of Philipsburg –1969 Chevy Corvette
Second, Dave and Leslie Shelleman of Philipsburg –1964 Chevy Corvette
Third, Ed and Linda Milligan of Clearfield –1981 Chevy Corvette
Corvettes 97-present
First, John and Ellen Milinder of Wallaceton –2002 Chevy Corvette
Second, Larry Caram of Wallaceton –2002 C5 Chevy Corvette
Third, Chick Sunderland of Curwensville –2012 Grand Sport Chevy Corvette
Camaros/Firebirds 67-2002
First, Bob Morse of Dubois –1968 Pontiac Firebird
Second, Kristen and Sheldon Walker of Grassflat –1978 Chevy Camaro
Third, Douglas Feaster of LaJose –1970 Chevy Camaro
Camaros/Firebirds 2003-present
First, Carl Pannebaker of Belleville –2010 Chevy Camaro
Second, Art Wright of Somerset –2011 Chevy Camaro 2-SS
Third, Bob Mondock of Osceola Mills –2010 Chevy Camaro 2-SS
Mustangs 64.5 to 93
First, Robin and Bill Zelensky of Osceola Mills –1967 Ford Mustang
Second, Bryan Fox of Flinton –1978 Ford Mustang
Third, Donald Crust of Houtzdale –1966 Ford Mustang
Mustangs 94-present
First, Geff Blackburn of Duncansville –2021 Mustang Shelby GT500
Second, Ken Rockey of Bellefonte –2008 Ford Mustang
Third, Russel Boyer of Central City –2006 Ford Mustang GT
All trucks Stock
First, Jared and Mel Henry of Irvona –1949 Chevy 3100 Pickup
Second, Skin Ripka of Bellefonte –1956 Ford Pickup
Third, Frank Swartz of Ginter –1959 Chevy El Camino
Trucks to 98 modified
First, Rodney Fox of Fallen Timber –1983 Chevy El Camino
Second, Sonny Taylor of Philipsburg –1950 Chevy Panel Truck
Third, Dan Watson of Philipsburg –1965 Chevrolet C20
Trucks 99 to present modified
First, Chris Mauk of Pleasant Gap –2016 Dodge Ram 2500
Second, Jesse Branstetter of Tyrone –2016 Ford F250
Third, Keaton Branstetter of Tyrone –2005 Ford F350
Street Rods to 48
First, Sam Weyant of Claysburg –1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe
Second, Amanda Panasiti of Philipsburg –1937 Ford Street Rod
Third, Clifford Hullihen of New Millport -1930 Phymouth U
Modified Cars 49-75
First, Tom Stull of Mifflin –1964 Chevy Chevelle
Second, Scott Panasiti of Philipsburg –1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone
Third, Roger Miles of Irvona –1951 Chevy Hardtop
Modified cars 76-97
First, Mike and Michael Smolko of Osceola Mills –1986 Chevy Monte Carlo
Second, Mike and Michael Smolko of Osceola Mills -1984 Chevy Monte Carlo
Third, Denny Weld of Philipsburg –1988 Mercury Cougar
Modified cars 98-present
First, Denny Smith of Altoona –2010 Dodge Challenger R/T
Second, Bill Bowers of Reedsville –2017 Dodge Challenger
Third, Lance Tibbens of Clearfield –2013 Dodge Dart
Race Cars
First, James Garvey of Fair Hope –1929 Dodge Coup
Second, Nick Dixon of Osceola Mills –2002 Honda S 2000
Third, Myla McCully of Philipsburg –1996 Boss Kart
Sport Compact and imports
First, Charlie Faris of State College –2003 Mercedes 500 Sl Hardtop/convertible
Second, Paul Jeffries of Clearfield –2001 S 2000 Honda
Third, Beth and Mick Rhodes of Altoona –2003 Mercedes SLK
Special Interest
First, Mike Daniel of Madera -1966 Chevrolet Pro Street Nova
Second, Carol Smith of St Mary’s –2019 Jeep Wrangler
Third, Roger and Debra Bauman of Morrisdale –1961 VW concept 1
Motorcycles and Trikes
First, Steven Rebar of Osceola Mills –2021 BMW S1000RR
Second, Alan Finch of Morann –2009 Harley Davidson Soft tail
Third, Jerry Albright of Millheim –2009 Harley Davidson Dyna Streed Bod
Best of show, Sam Weyant of Claysburg –1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe