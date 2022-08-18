The statewide “Operation Nighthawk” anti-DUI enforcement program was a success.
Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark recently reported the results to township supervisors. Clark said the nights of Aug. 12 and 13 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., more than 900 police officers across the commonwealth participated in Operation Nighthawk.
Lawrence Township Police Department hosted this region’s Operation Nighthawk. He said more than 50 police officers from all over the region including State College, Marienville, Lewis Run, Ridgway, DuBois, Punxsutawney, Clearfield and Curwensville boroughs came to the township police station for refresher training by a drug recognition expert from Punxsutawney.
After the training, all the police officers went out on the roads to look for DUI offenses.
Clark said he and Officer Zachary Cowan were in a patrol vehicle and they made two drug DUI arrests on Friday night.
In total, 377 DUI arrests were made across the commonwealth on Friday night alone during Operation Nighthawk, Clark said.
“That saved a lot of lives,” Clark said.
Clark said this is the first year the township police department participated in the operation. A press release from the state police said a total of 592 people were arrested during this year’s “Operation Nighthawk.
Operation Nighthawk teams municipal and regional police agencies with state police troopers for roving DUI enforcement patrols, according to the state police press release.
- Supervisors accepted the resignation of Rebekah Graham from the planning commission and to advertise for her replacement.
- Supervisors approved the Frank Lope minor subdivision at 179 Good St.