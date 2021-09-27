Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.