DuBOIS — Demonstrating the ability to reach almost any industry, one of the latest innovations from the North Central PA LaunchBox is keeping a Clarion County woman in stitches.
Kristen Mahle has had a passion for sewing since the second grade, when she received her first sewing machine from her mother. She shares that passion with others by teaching sewing classes, often offering the classes free of charge to underprivileged youth and other individuals in her area.
Recently, she was faced with a unique problem: She was missing a part from her distinctive sewing machine. The machine and part, while originally made by a well-known manufacturer, are no longer available for purchase. This left Mahle without the use of an otherwise well-operating machine.
Mahle is a student majoring in business administration at Penn State DuBois. North Central PA LaunchBox Director Brad Lashinsky recently made a presentation in one of Mahle’s classes, introducing students to the services made available to students and the public through the LaunchBox and the on-campus Idea Lab. Mahle quickly realized she may have found a solution to her problem.
The LaunchBox, Lashinsky explained, innovates solutions for area businesses and individuals in the Idea Lab. Featuring 10 3-D printers, 3-D scanning hardware and software and a vinyl printer/cutter, the lab is available to anyone in search of help developing a prototype or finding a solution to an issue like the one Mahle had experienced with her sewing machine.
After meeting with Mahle, Lashinsky and 3-D Scanning and Printing Instructor John Williams got to work on creating a replacement part for the sewing machine. By tracking down a similar piece from another machine, they were able to scan a basic 3-D profile of the part then shrink it down and make adjustments, using in-house software so that it perfectly matched the piece Mahle required.
“I’m super happy that this worked really well,” Mahle said. “It was really convenient having the LaunchBox right here. And they were so accommodating and eager to help.”
Lashinsky said the ability to fix this machine is an example of the ever-expanding number of ways the LaunchBox can serve the community as the Idea Lab continues to grow. He said, “The possibilities are endless with what we can do, and we’re really just getting started. As we try new resins, we’ll be able to create working gears, automotive parts and more. And what we want is really to produce these one-off projects and to help with prototypes so that we are helping people and existing businesses, not competing with them.”
Lashinsky is available to assist businesses and individuals in finding ways to meet their unique needs. He can be reached at 814-375-4704 or bwl128@psu.edu.