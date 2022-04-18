Theron G. Terry Noble recently announced his candidacy for re-election to Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee as Clearfield County’s representative.
Noble in his first term served as the treasurer for the senior caucus. During his second term, he founded the Rural Caucus—PA Dems which he has chaired since 2015. The Rural Caucus is now the largest PA Dems’ caucus. In 2018, in addition to chairing the Rural Caucus, Noble was also elected to the PA Dems Executive Committee.
Noble has been a strong advocate for the development of rare earth elements as the next generation of family sustaining jobs while being good stewards of the environment by including acid mine drainage clean-up and much needed forest management in the process. Noble calls this opportunity “a win for Clearfield County, Pennsylvania and the Nation.”
In addition to his duties at the state committee level, Noble has remained active at the county level. By helping to circulate nominating petitions, phone banking and door-to-door canvassing, Noble hears and understands the Democrats of Clearfield County. Noble was instrumental in arranging for the Biden Bus to stop in Clearfield County. He also has contributed his legal services as a member of the Voter Protection Team at the county and state levels as well as participating in the post-election audit.
When asked his primary goal for the next term, Noble stated “Strong leadership to protect and preserve our democracy with a return to civility and truth. Our party’s values of democracy and its underpinning of equal opportunity ring true not only in rural areas but all through our Nation.”