The Clearfield Borough Council voted to not increase taxes next year at its meeting Thursday night.
The borough council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance keeping real estate taxes at 27 mills.
The borough’s 2022 budget calls for $2,487,431 in spending and revenues.
This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 will pay about $675 in real estate taxes a year.
In other business, council voted to:
- Advertise that the reorganizational meeting will be held on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Appoint Ann Jane Ross as 2nd Ward representative on council; she replaces Mason Strouse who was elected mayor.
- Appoint Edward Bartel to the Clearfield Lawrence Joint Airport Authority.
- Appoint Rick Coudriet to the borough planning commission.
- Authorize Chief Vincent McGinnis to hire part-time police officers.