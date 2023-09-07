HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Thursday announced the release of audit reports for 39 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Pike, Washington, Westmoreland and York counties.
In Clearfield County, there were no findings for Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue Ambulance Firemen’s Relief Association in Luthersburg.
“Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said. “Our audits make sure state aid is used to equip and protect volunteer firefighters and the communities they serve.”
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2022, $66.7 million went to 2,514 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs may have future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
The department is required by law to audit volunteer fire relief associations and municipal pension plans that receive state aid through the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.