HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor recently announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 16 counties.
There were no findings in the auditor performed for Rockton-based Union Township Civilian Defense Fireman’s Relief Association.
“Our audits help to make sure that Pennsylvania’s dedicated volunteer firefighters have the resources they need to save lives and protect our communities,” DeFoor said.
DeFoor applauded 11 VFRAs for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures.
Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.