Betina Nicklas
Buy Now

Betina Nicklas, director of the Clearfield County Department of Veteran’s Affairs office, has resigned her post to accept a position out of state.

 Jeff Corcino

Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Director Betina Nicklas has resigned her position effective Sept. 2.

Nicklas resigned to take a position out of state, Commissioner John Sobel said.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos