Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Director Betina Nicklas has resigned her position effective Sept. 2.
Nicklas resigned to take a position out of state, Commissioner John Sobel said.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Director Betina Nicklas has resigned her position effective Sept. 2.
Nicklas resigned to take a position out of state, Commissioner John Sobel said.
Nicklas is a veteran of the Iraq War and was the first woman to head the Clearfield County Department of Veterans Affairs when she was hired in February of 2012.
Shortly afterward, she became the first female to hold the position of commander of the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post. 6 in Clearfield.
“We want to thank the Betina for the many many hours of service she has devoted during this time to our veterans community,” Sobel said. “Her service certainly will be missed.”
Sobel also thanked retiring custodians Jim Dohner and Tammy Lumadue for their many years of service to the county. Dohner worked for the county for more than 25 years, Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden said.
Commissioners also accepted the resignations of Michelle Sharpless, secretary II/Clearfield County Jail, Zachary Clark, corrections officer/CCJ, Maci Coleman, caseworker, Children Youth and Family Services.
The commissioners also approved the following personnel changes.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.