Due to a shortage of poll workers, Clearfield County is looking to move the Coalport Borough and Penn Township polling locations.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said a the county is looking to move Coalport Borough from the Coalport Fireman’s Hall on Water Street, and share with the 1st Precinct of Beccaria Township at St. Basil’s Hall at 171 Locust St., Coalport.
Penn Township would move from the Cen-Clear Child Services Building on Wallacetown Road in Grampian to the St. Bonaventure Church at 449 Main St., Grampian.
The moves are being made because of a shortage of poll workers in Coalport and Grampian boroughs, Graham said.
The Penn Township polling location is being moved to the St. Bonaventure Church because the church is larger than the Center-Clear building, Graham said.
Anyone has any questions or concerns about the changes is asked to submit them in writing to the Clearfield County Board of Elections, Att. Dawn Graham, Director of Elections, 212 E. Locust Street, Suite 106, Clearfield PA 16830; or send an email to elections@clearfieldco.org.
Objections to the move must be received by March 21. Approval of the move will be voted on at the March 22 commissioners meeting, Graham said.
Also yesterday, commissioners voted to move the Bradford Township 1st Precinct from the Bigler YMCA on Walker Road, Bigler to the BJW Fire Company Social Hall at 158 Jury Rd. in Bigler.