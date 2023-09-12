PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley Sewer Authority announced earlier this year that it would be replacing its traditional chlorine-based water sanitation system with a new UV light disinfection system.
However, after a few delays, the system’s construction has been running behind more than the authority has been hoping.
The project was initially supposed to reach completion in August, but now September has arrived and with the project nearing its ultimate completion, the board has discovered one more problem with the system.
“We’re about one final step away from this thing working. Technically speaking, it should be working right now and I believe that we can make it work, but it’s not firing on all cylinders right now because of an error in installation,” Engineer Ben Burns explained. “There are some wires that have been set up incorrectly, but once we get this issue figured out I believe that hopefully this new disinfection system will finally be able to get up and running smoothly.”
The sewer authority is making the decision to withhold payment to the company that installed the system in the first place until this issue is settled.
“We have a decision to make; to withhold payment until, light a fire under this company’s butt and the hopefully we’ll see this project be complete soon, or we can pay the final fee now and hope they come and fix it amicably,” Chairman Fred Gauch explained.
After some short discussion on the matter, a motion was quickly made to withhold payment to the company. The motion was passed unanimously by the board.
With this motion being passed, no payment shall be issued to the company in charge of the construction of the system until the issue is fixed and the system runs as it was intended.