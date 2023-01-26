Clearfield Regional Police Commission set March 5 as the official date when the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police departments would officially combine into a single department.
For about a year, the two municipalities have been working on combining the two police departments to form a single department.
Assistant Regional Police Chief Julie Curry/Interim Chief of the Lawrence Township Police Department said it would be beneficial if the police commission set a start date for the merger in early March.
“I think we are at a good place now where we could have a start date,” Curry said.
She said there are still a few things that have to be completed before the two departments merge, such as combining the computer systems and databases, and have the .gov email addresses set up for the police officers. But she believes they all could be completed by March 1.
Curry said the new department has a lot of services such as software and database management. She said it would be useful if the commission set up a start date when these services go “live.”
The commission decided to set Sunday, March 5 as the start date because it is the start of the workweek.
The police commission also approved a number of housekeeping issues, including approval of the new design for the police vehicles, and T-Mobile as the department’s cell phone carrier.
Both the township and the borough use Central Square software for its reporting system and the commission voted to pay the company $585 to merge the two department systems and $1,499 for an additional license. Curry said the additional license would allow a total of eight people to be on the system at the same time.
Clearfield Borough Chief and Regional Police Chief Vincent McGinnis asked permission to begin moving equipment, evidence and computers from the Clearfield Borough Police Station to the new regional police station.
He said the new department would be using the borough’s computer server because it is newer and still under warranty, and the township’s server would be a backup.
He also said the borough has a lot of evidence in the evidence locker that has to be moved, so the relocation will take some time.
The commission approved McGinnis’ request.