An Ohio company is planning to construct a coffee shop along the Clearfield Shawville Highway next to Sheetz, Lawrence Township Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder said at Tuesday night’s meeting of the township planning commission.
Colton Acquisitions of Columbus Ohio is planning to construct a new 2,300 square foot building at 14187 Clearfield Shawville Highway.
The preliminary drawings show the building will have a drive-thru window and a patio with some outdoor seating, Lauder said.
In a telephone interview, Lauder said she believes the coffee shop would be a part of a chain of coffee shops, and said she will release more information to the public in the future.
“It will be a great addition to the community,” Lauder said.
Last month, the township zoning hearing board granted a variance to allow the coffee shop to have 27 parking spaces instead of the 52 required in the township zoning ordinance.
Lauder said the township recently amended the ordinance to reduce the parking requirements for businesses in many areas of the township but said she believes this area was overlooked.
In addition to the regular parking, the drive-thru window will have room for 15 vehicles, Lauder said.
Lauder said the company is still working on the land development plans for the building and said she doesn’t have a timetable for when the business would open.
The engineer for the project is PennTerra Engineering of State College, Lauder said.
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of the minor subdivision of 1.898 acres with a proposed residual lot of 0.943 acres, along Grice Road. The applicants are Leslie S. and Lisa A. Mays of Olanta.