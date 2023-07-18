PHILIPSBURG — Downtown Philipsburg is officially going to be receiving a facelift at the hands of Lee Industries President Joshua Montler.
At June’s Philipsburg Borough meeting, Montler, alongside Stan LaFuria and the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership, had proposed an offer to council regarding of the purchase of four properties in downtown Philipsburg.
This offer was made with the intention of skipping the traditional bidding process for open lots and properties within the borough. MVEDP would buy the properties at a value the borough set, and then would re-sell them to Lee Industries so that Lee Industries could turn the areas into a larger parking lot.
The construction of this lot would lead to the hiring of several new positions within the business, creating jobs. Montler also intended for the properties at hand to receive a facelift, with a more official, prettier entrance to the plant. This, in turn, would increase the face value of not only Lee Industries, but Philipsburg itself.
On Monday, Solicitor Patrick Fanelli brought forth an agreement between MVEDP, Lee Industries and Philipsburg Borough. A motion was made to approve the agreement, which was passed unanimously.
The properties are now in the hands of MVEDP, who will now re-sell the property to Lee Industries in the weeks to follow.
“Josh and I would like to thank you all greatly for this wonderful opportunity,” LaFuria said after the agreement was made. “Lee Industries creates wonderful, family-supporting jobs in this community and to be able to get the approval of you all for this project is just fantastic for us, you all and the town of Philipsburg.”
“We will be signing the property over to Lee Industries as soon as we can so that they can begin work on these properties,” Lafuria continued.
Montler also expressed his gratitude to the board, saying that work is going to be started, “as soon as possible,” and that, “we plan to be finished by late this year or early next year.”