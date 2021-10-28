PHILIPSBURG — Officials of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership announced five candidates for seats on the Partnership’s board of directors have been elected for three-year terms on the board. Every year, five seats of the 15 total seats come up for re-election.
“Josiah Jones, Joseph Kelly, Jim Pollock, Rusty Christoff and Wanda Ryen were elected to a three-year term on the board,” said Stan LaFuria, Executive Director of the Partnership.
“Josiah, Jim, Rusty and Wanda are incumbents who were able to retain their seats on the board,” he said.
“The board is pleased to welcome Joseph Kelly of Riverview Bank to the board,” said LaFuria. “The voters recognized from his bio that Joe has a strong background in serving other economic development and chamber organizations in the region,” he said.
“It is the Partnership’s dues-paying members who vote for the board of directors candidates each year,” said LaFuria. “The ballot and the bios of each candidate are mailed to every member to solicit their vote,” he said.
The Partnership’s other board members include Bryan Bennett, Dustin Minarchick, Karen Blair, Laura Koshko, Steve Lyncha, Jeff Herr, Bill Jones, John Shimko, Robert Steward Jr. and Gene Wardo. Fifteen people serve on the Partnership’s board of directors.
“We want to recognize Jim Pollock’s re-election to the board,” said LaFuria. “Jim is an original board member from when the Partnership was formed in 1988. He has been re-elected to the board every three years since that time, a terrific vote of confidence in Jim from our members,” said LaFuria.
The MVEDP is a private, non-profit economic and community development organization that is dedicated to working with both the public and private sectors to stimulate new investment throughout the Moshannon Valley region.