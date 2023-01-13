PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership and the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation continue to work toward the revitalization of the downtown Philipsburg area. These two economic and community development organizations have signed another cooperation agreement that evidences their commitment to partner for the betterment of the downtown.
“Since 1996, the MVEDP has been involved in revitalizing the downtown area,” said Dustin Minarchick, president of the MVEDP’s board of directors. “It was at that time that the MVEDP and the business community partnered together to secure the official Main Street program designation through state government.”
“The business community of the Philipsburg area really came through for the MVEDP as they committed over $100,000 in matching funds which enabled us to secure the state Main Street Program grant funding,” said Stan LaFuria, executive director of the MVEDP. “The business community here has a long history of supporting projects that will benefit the Philipsburg area.”
“The MVEDP, borough government and the business community are truly our partners in our work to revitalize the downtown,” said Eric Rusnak, president of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation board of directors. “We have a great board of directors that volunteers their time for the betterment of the community. The board is dedicated to the downtown.”