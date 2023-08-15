HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township has been heavily engaging in community cleanup and municipality betterment this summer, with several projects underway or being completed in the month of August alone.
One such project would be a large paving project within the township. The project spanned over the course of the summer and has recently been brought to completion. The matter of payment was the only remaining issue.
When asked what the payment plan was for the $235,391 paving project, Secretary Kimberly Caldwell laid out potential plans for payment to be issued to the contracted company.
“Well, there are a couple of ways we could go about this,” Caldwell explained. “We have about $362,000 left in our COVID-19 grant funds and about $187,000 left over in our liquid fuels fund. I was thinking that we could split the cost between the two accounts, maybe 50-50, or however you all wanted to split it.”
After some deliberation, the supervisors decided to take $80,000 from of the township’s liquid fuels account to help pay for the service while the rest will be payed for by the COVID-19 grant account.
Another Woodward Township cleanup project that has been officially wrapped is the recent tire cleanup.
All tires that have been thrown away will be submitted with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection application so that the township will earn money back on these tires.