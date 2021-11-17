Clearfield Municipal Authority sold its nutrient credits for more than $35,000 this year, the authority’s Engineer Jim Balliet said at the recent meeting of the Clearfield Municipal Authority board.
According to Balliet, the CMA’s wastewater treatment plan generaged 10,649 nitrogen credits, and 917 phosphorous credits, which it sold for a total of $35,288.
“This basically means the wastewater plant is reducing nutrients than it has to so those excess credits that we generate we sell for around $3 to $4 a pound,” Balliet said.
The state is under a federal mandate to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous from entering the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. To meet the requirements, the state set up a cap and trade system to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous pollution in the Chesapeake Bay watershed where producers who reduce these nutrients in excess of what’s required by law would receive credits, which then could be sold on the open market to those producers who fail to meet the standards.
Recently, the CMA constructed a new $35 million wastewater treatment plant to replace its aging sewer plant and to meet the stricter Chesapeake Bay standards. The plant became operational in 2017 and because of the new plant, CMA has decreased its nitrogen discharges beyond what was required.
Balliet said the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority used to take half of the revenue generated by the sale of the credits because it had financed the construction of the new wastewater treatment plant but he said they ended that program this year.
“So now we get to keep all the money and we don’t have to give PENNVEST half,” Balliet said.
He added that the price of credits was up a little from last year.
Manager John Williams said the demand for credits was lower last year, but he didn’t give an amount for what they sold for last year.
In 2019, the CMA sold its credits for approximately $30,000.