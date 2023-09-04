CLEARFIELD — Some big-ticket items are already lined up for the auction block at the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging’s largest annual fundraiser.
The 2023 Anne S. Thacik Auction Committee is collecting donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 28th annual event. This year’s auction will be held both live, and virtually, and you can view auction items online, register for online bidding, and purchase event tickets now by visiting https://MRAAA2023.givesmart.com Tickets can also be purchased at CCAAA offices on Second Street in Clearfield, or on Cooper Road in Curwensville.
Some of the unique auction items up for bid this year include a half a beef from Rhine Farms in Brookville, donated by Vision Creative Solutions; a triaxle load of fire wood, (approximately 10 cords) cut and delivered, donated by CJ Teats Trucking, Inc., and JDM Enterprises; and a Beef Stick/Jerky Experience where the winning bidder will have the chance to develop, produce and name a beef stick or jerky flavor with the Country Butcher, donated by the Country Butcher.
The auction is planned for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Copper Cork Event Center (former Knights of Columbus) at 512 Arnold Ave. in Clearfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Live bidding gets underway at the event at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, and includes hors d’oeuvres, and refreshments. A 50/50 and other games of chance will also be available.
Proceeds benefit programs and services offered by the MRAAA to improve the quality of life for area senior citizens. The biggest agency fundraisers of the year, the auction committee’s goal for 2023 is to raise $35,000.
Donations of auction items are still being accepted. Contact Bobbie Johnson at 814-765-2696 or bjohnson@matureresources.life to donate or for more information.
The 28th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction is made possible, in part, by Janney Trusted Advisors, JC Fox Construction, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Kurtz Brothers, Hallstrom Construction, Phoenix Physical Therapy, Casteel Chiropractic, C. Classic Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hembold and Stewart Insurance, Lansberry Trucking, and Appalachian Wood Products.