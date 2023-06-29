CURWENSVILLE — Stefanie Supenia’s passion for helping people may only be surpassed by her drive to innovate new ways to aid seniors and families in the community.
A care manager for Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging since May 2022, Supenia came to the agency with an Associate degree in health care and earned her Bachelor’s degree in social work this spring from Millerville University of Pennsylvania as a returning adult student, while continuing to work full-time.
“I’m not done yet,” revealed the Madera resident. “I’m currently enrolled and working toward a Master’s degree in counseling, and I want to concentrate on senior care and psychology. Then, I want to earn a doctorate in social work. My eventual goal is to go into my own counseling practice.”