STATE COLLEGE — On Thursday, Mount Nittany Medical Center was caring for 30 COVID positive inpatients, ranging in age from 25 to 94. The average daily census of COVID positive inpatients has climbed from 27 in September to 32 in October. This compares to an average of two patients per day in September of last year.
“We continue to be very concerned about the high number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the community,” said Dr. Upendra Thaker. “This is impacting our community and our local healthcare providers every day. Cases and hospitalizations must trend downward to reduce the strain on all our local healthcare providers and enable a return to normal operations.”
Thaker added that Mount Nittany Medical Center bed capacity is currently being taxed by a combination of high numbers of COVID patients plus an increasing difficulty discharging patients to area long-term care facilities resulting in longer hospital stays. He noted that these issues have been ongoing at hospitals across the country throughout the pandemic.
“The combination of COVID patients and longer hospital stays means we have approximately 40 patients in the hospital each day who would not be here in normal circumstances,” said Thaker. “Simply put, this means we have fewer beds to care for other patients. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to reschedule surgical cases that require a hospital stay, and we are experiencing longer service times in our Emergency Department. We understand the disruption this creates for patients and their families.”
Hospital clinical leaders monitor the situation daily and adjust operations as needed. Thaker noted that Mount Nittany Health leaders maintain regular contact with other regional health systems and are hearing the same set of challenges.
“We are facing similar difficulties,” noted Thaker. “All of us are postponing surgeries or making other operational changes. Nobody wants to be in that position. Our mission is to do as much as we possibly can for everyone who needs our services. It’s disappointing not to be able to do that.”
Thaker also noted the effort and dedication of the Mount Nittany Health staff.
“We are very proud of the excellent care our team is providing under difficult circumstances,” added Thaker. “They have risen to meet repeated challenges. I know they appreciate your support, patience and understanding. On their behalf, please do everything you can to keep yourself, friends, family and community safe.”
In September, Mount Nittany Health launched a COVID-19 inpatient dashboard, updated weekdays on its website. A graph was added that demonstrates the steep increase in both COVID positive cases in the county and hospitalizations compared to previous months.
Mount Nittany Health will continue to do everything it can to serve every patient every day, but as physicians, nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines who have been fighting the pandemic for more than a year and a half now, the group urges the public to do everything they can to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Please get vaccinated, social distance, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and wash hands frequently. People can visit the organization’s website to register for a vaccine, booster or additional dose.