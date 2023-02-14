STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce its sponsorship of YMCA of Centre County’s Healthy Habits pilot program.
Designed to build healthier communities, the eight-week program will provide in-person cooking and fitness activities supported by nutrition and fitness education with a focus on reducing health risks associated with cardiometabolic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease. Participants will also have access to an app to support the food preparation skills and nutrition knowledge learned in class.
“The YMCA is excited to offer the Healthy Habits program,” said YMCA of Centre County CEO Scott Mitchell. “We recognize the value of culinary medicine to help participants learn how to buy, store, and prepare healthy food and safely become more active with the help of nutrition and fitness experts. We are committed to making our community healthier and stronger.”
“The partnership with YMCA of Centre County is another example of Mount Nittany Health’s mission of Healthier People. Stronger Community,” said Mount Nittany Health President and CEO Kathleen Rhine. “Our organization has a 120-year legacy of service in this area, and it’s a privilege to provide excellent care and opportunities such as this for our friends and neighbors. At Mount Nittany Health, we are committed to helping improve the health of our local population.”
The pilot program will be evaluating outcomes including improvements in diet quality, cooking confidence, and improvements in perceived health for the participants with the goal of offering the program at all YMCA branches, making it more accessible to the Centre County community.
Food for the program will be provided by the YMCA’s Anti-Hunger Program.
Chronic diseases, like cardiac disease and diabetes, were identified as a top priority in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, which is facilitated every three years by Mount Nittany Health in partnership with community agencies and residents. The 2022 CHNA was guided by the input and leadership of a community Advisory Council, comprised of representatives from 36 Centre County organizations.
Susan Trainor, Mount Nittany diabetes nurse practitioner, Olivia Weinstein, registered dietitian and program developer, and Jamie SanFilippo, YMCA of Centre County community outreach director, will establish the pilot, which will initially be hosted at the YMCA’s Bellefonte branch.
For more information about the Healthy Habits program, email contact@thepursuitbyyou.com.