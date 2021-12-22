STATE COLLEGE — Each year, employees at Mount Nittany Health usher in the holidays by spreading cheer and supporting local organizations including the Salvation Army of Centre County, Toys for Tots and the YMCA of Centre County.
At a time when community need is at its greatest, this is helping to make the season a little brighter for more than 100 children and 80 local families.
“The benevolence of Mount Nittany Health employees shines brighter than ever during the holidays,” said Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO, Mount Nittany Health. “Centre County is our home, and we are deeply committed to supporting community members throughout the year and especially during the holiday season. This is a time when much support is needed, and Mount Nittany Health is proud to be a part of this season of giving. The ways our employees continue to support the community, even during these challenging times, is another demonstration of our unparalleled compassion.”
Once again, this year Mount Nittany Health was a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program is a signature fundraising effort of the Salvation Army and provides new clothing or toys for children in need.
“Mount Nittany Health plays such a huge role in fulfilling the wishes of these children, and their support allows us to continue expanding our program to more children and families each year,” said Alyssa Johnson, program coordinator, Salvation Army of Centre County. “In a time that healthcare workers have given so much to their community, seeing them giving back to the community in this way is very heartwarming.”
Johnson noted that since 2020, Mount Nittany Health staff have fulfilled more than 500 tags from angel trees placed at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Employees of Mount Nittany Physician Group organized the Toys for Tots collection across its locations, donating new, unwrapped items including books, electronics, art supplies and toys for all ages. The employee team organizing the drive was overwhelmed at the response from employees when it came time to gather the donations for delivery.
“Toys for Tots was such a success this year, and I am extremely proud of the Mount Nittany Physician Group staff for their incredible work in collecting so many items to help the people of our community,” said Jim Prowant, chief operating officer, Mount Nittany Physician Group. “We were able to donate more than 550 items. This included more than 330 toys and more than 220 items for our local food bank, along with personal care products and laundry detergent. Even as we were packing up, we still had people going to their cars and bringing items in for donation.”
Additionally, the women’s and children’s services team at the Medical Center collected 108 toys for 10 children who are served by the YMCA of Centre County.
“Mount Nittany Health is an excellent community partner of the YMCA of Centre County,” said Scott Mitchell, president and CEO, YMCA of Centre County. “Mount Nittany Health has supported the YMCA through the years, including funding for our Travelin’ Table program, which provides nutritious meals for children and families, and our OPEN DOORS Program that allows families to obtain a membership at a reduced rate. The women’s and children’s services unit collection to serve 10 YMCA families is deeply appreciated and just one more way Mount Nittany Health partners with us to support our shared community.”