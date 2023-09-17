STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health takes the safety and health of our patients and employees seriously, and has continually monitored COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to an observed increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and our healthcare system, Mount Nittany Health is taking the following precautionary measures to protect our patients, visitors, and employees.
Effectively immediately through Sept. 29 at 7 a.m., Mount Nittany Health is implementing a masking requirement for all physicians, clinicians, employees, volunteers, students, and vendors while engaging with patients.
Mount Nittany Health will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as appropriate.
If patients or visitors have symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory illness, Mount Nittany Health asks that they please take the appropriate precautions and kindly mask in Mount Nittany Health facilities.