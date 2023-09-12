BELLEFONTE — The state Dept. of Environmental Protection Vector Management has reported to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office that a mosquito sample collected recently in State College Borough has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control are being performed as necessary by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff.
Residents are recommended to take preemptive measures by inspecting their yards, taking a few minutes to clean up, reducing yard clutter and dumping out any sources of stagnant water. Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellant products available at most home and garden centers.