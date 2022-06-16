PATTON TOWNSHIP — Centre County’s Mosquito Disease Control Program will be conducting a truck-mounted ultra low volume mosquito control operation in Patton Township, Centre County. Certain residential and recreational areas will be sprayed for adult mosquitos. The control work will begin late evening on Friday, June 17.
Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel this spray operation. If this operation is canceled, it will be rescheduled for early next week as soon as weather permits.