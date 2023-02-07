FRENCHVILLE — The deadline to register for the 32nd annual Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association Coyote Hunt is coming up, according to Spokesman Frank J. Josefik Jr.
The hunt will be held held Feb. 17, 18 and 19, with the hunt officially starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and ending at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.
There is still time to register for the hunt at the club in Frenchville, Josefik said.
Registrations are still being held at the club facility on Feb. 12 and 13 from noon to 4 p.m. The final day to register is Thursday, Feb. 16 from noon until 11:59 p.m. No registrations will be accepted after the hunt begins.
The registration fee is $12 and the registrant must be a current 2023 member of Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association. Everyone registering for this hunt should read and understand the 2023 Coyote Hunt rules and regulations. Information is available at www.mosqcreek.com.