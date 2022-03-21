Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association’s 31st Annual Coyote Hunt, held Feb. 18, 19 and 20, has produced another record.
The event this year had a record 270 coyotes turned in for the most ever in the biggest predator hunt of its kind in Pennsylvania or the entire country. The participation in the hunt has been good, and the harvest rates have been good even during the height of the pandemic.
This year, hunters saw high winds, cold temperatures and snow squalls in some areas, but the hunt continued.
The heaviest coyote was turned in by John L. Moran III. It was a male, weighing 47.85 pounds, and harvested in Washington County. The prize was $8,524.
The second heaviest coyote, a male weighing 47.65 pounds, was turned in by Justin Brantner. It was harvested in Butler County with a prize amount of $5,114.40.
The third heaviest coyote of the hunt was turned in by Jason Baumbarger. It was the heaviest female turned in, weighing 46.5 pounds, and harvested in Clearfield County. Baumbarger received $3,409.60 for third place and $8,524 as a prize for heaviest female.
A total of 4,262 hunters participated in the hunt with total coyote prize money at $42,620. Prize money per each coyote turned in was $64. A list of all coyotes turned in and other information on the hunt can be viewed on the club’s website at www.mosqcreek.com.