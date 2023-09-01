PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley YMCA in Philipsburg has been under the direction of Mel Curtis for several years, but things are now changing within the organization.
Curtis is vacating the position of branch director at the YMCA; however, he will still be around helping the YMCA with other work.
As of Friday, Sept 1, Curtis is no longer the official branch director of the Moshannon Valley YMCA and Sydney White, a Clearfield native and recent Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, is taking the reigns.
White graduated from IUP in 2022 with a degree in exercise science. After graduation, she was looking to stay local. Her husband had secured a job in the area and she wanted to do the same.
“After graduating I really was looking to stay in this area; Philipsburg, Clearfield and the surrounding towns were really my goal,” White said. “I really wanted to put my degree to good work and then I saw this position open and thought to myself, how perfect this job would be.”
She continued, “I applied for it and got it. Seemed like it was just the right position at the right time.”
After accepting the position, White has been training under Curtis for the past year and now its time for her to officially step into the role of branch director. Under her supervision, White is looking to try and implement some new ideas into the fold at the YMCA, as well as returning some old ones as well.
“I’ve got some plans for stuff we can do here; new recreation programs and stuff like that,” White explained. “I also want to bring back an event or two as well, like the craft fair. We’ve had craft fairs in the past but not since 2015 I believe. I think that would be a very fun activity to bring back.”
According to White, stepping into this position has been an exciting transition for her. While being new, she’s eager for the challenges that a job like this would have to offer.
“They do their best to prepare you for all of this in college, but once you get into the position and start doing this out in the real world it’s a lot more difficult than you’d expect it to be,” White said. “This isn’t just class work, I’m doing what I love in real life, this is my job and I couldn’t be more excited for the challenges that lie ahead.”