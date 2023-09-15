HOUTZDALE — Plans are in the works for the 61st annual Senior Dinner sponsored by The Moshannon Valley Ministerium and The Houtzdale Lions Club.
The dinner this year will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at St. Barbara’s National Catholic Church, Emery Avenue, Houtzdale. The dinner will start at 1 p.m.
A list of all senior citizens who have attended in the past will be contacted within the next couple weeks. The ministerium requests residents who know of anyone in the area who is now older than 80, or those who have turned 80 since the last dinner, to contact Fr. Bill Ellis at 814-378-5137 and their names will be added to the list.
Anyone living outside of the Houtzdale, Ramey and Madera areas who would like to attend should also contact Ellis with their name. Transportation will be provided only for those living in the Houtzdale, Ramey and Madera areas for those unable to drive or have no transportation.
A senior citizen may bring a relative or friend to the dinner at a cost of $10 per guest. If the $10 guest fee is a hardship, the Ministerium will cover the cost so that everyone may attend.
In addition to a sit down dinner there will be prizes, awards and goodie bags distributed to all senior citizens. Those who have never attended may give Ellis a call and join the ministerium for an afternoon of entertainment and fellowship.