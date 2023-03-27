HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District has five incumbent board members seeking re-election for the school board in this year’s primary. School Board President Cassandra Kitko, Vice-President Ruth Saupp, and board members AJ Adams, Nathan Dotts, and Larry Saupp are all seeking re-election.
The group has nearly 75 years combined experience on the school board and highlighted many of the outstanding accomplishments that have occurred during that time. From school safety, to academics, to the career and technology center, to extra-curricular opportunities, the group is proud of the direction of the Moshannon Valley School District. Collectively the board members wanted constituents to know that they have lived in this community, raised their children here, sent their children and grandchildren to Moshannon Valley, have been excellent financial stewards of taxpayer dollars, and want the community to know that if re-elected those same values will continue.
The district has only had a tax increase four times in the past 14 years, with none planned this year and the annual independent financial audit during that same time has not had a single negative finding.
“Moshannon Valley provided armed security, and most recently a district police officer, long before many of the surrounding districts,” commented safety and security Chairman AJ Adams, who is safety and security chairman on the board, said the district recently hired a district police officer long before any of the surrounding districts. Adams has served since 2006.
Kitko stated that she joined the school board in 2011 to see improvements in the academic offerings, affirming when she ran, the district had no advanced placement courses. This year, the district offers eight AP classes and may offer as many as 12 next year.
Ruth Saupp has served since 2008 and for the majority of that time as the board representative for Central Intermediate Unit 10. She regularly networks with board members from the 12 districts in the IU, including State College, Keystone Central, Clearfield, Curwensville, West Branch, Philipsburg, Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Harmony, and Glendale.
With more than 50 percent of Moshannon Valley’s juniors and seniors enrolled in the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, making sure that facility and operation is supporting our students is another focal point.
Nathan Dotts serves as the board representative to the CCCTC. Dotts’ experience in the building trades make him well qualified to serve as the liaison between Moshannon Valley and the career and technology center. Dotts has served since 2011.
Longest current board member Larry Saupp was first elected in 2003, and has been instrumental in every building and renovation the district has made over the past 20 years. His extensive experience in construction contracts, project bidding, and excavating has saved the district tens of thousands of dollars in the past 20 years.