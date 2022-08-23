Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian recently recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
A Morrisdale woman from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties was among the honorees.
Gramian and other department executives honored Amanda Nelson during an event held at the Governor’s Residence.
Nelson currently serves as a Clearfield County Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager. Her effort to develop a comprehensive planning and scheduling tool led to analysis of Clearfield County summer operations and snow route miles.
The outcome was a right-sizing of personnel and fleet, resulting in the reduction of two dump trucks and an estimated savings of $700,000.