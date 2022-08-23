Amanda Nelson

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian recently recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.

A Morrisdale woman from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties was among the honorees.

