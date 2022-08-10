William Dean Kempf, 32, of Morrisdale, who is accused of showing pornography to two juvenile girls, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Kempf is charged with corruption of minors — felony of the third degree; and four counts of corruption of minors — misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 23, a victim’s mother reported to Clearfield-based state police an incident involving Kempf and her 12-year-old daughter and her friend that occurred at the friend’s house along the Allport Cutoff in Graham Township
The 12-year-old daughter was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield.
The victim said she was at her friend’s house and they were on her friend’s bed playing video games when Kempf entered the room.
She said Kempf accessed pornography on his cell phone and showed it to the girls. She said the video was extremely graphic involving nude men and women. She said they told him multiple times they were not interested and told him to leave the room.
She said Kempf nervously laughed and gave each of them money and told them not to say anything.
“This is our secret,” she said Kempf told them.
She said there was another occasion when she and her friend were in the kitchen putting a jigsaw puzzle together on the table when Kempf entered and tried to show them a pornographic video game. The girl said she saw a picture of someone fully nude on Kempf’s cell phone.
She said Kempf told them “The game is really fun,” nervously laughed and walked away.
He then gave each of them $5 in quarters and said, “Don’t tell anyone.”
Kempf is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He is represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the Public Defender’s Office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.