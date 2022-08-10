William Dean Kempf, 32, of Morrisdale, who is accused of showing pornography to two juvenile girls, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.

Kempf is charged with corruption of minors — felony of the third degree; and four counts of corruption of minors — misdemeanors of the first degree.

