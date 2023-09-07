MORRISDALE — The Morris Township recreation committee may be new within the municipality, but that isn’t stopping the committee from making large strides towards improving the parks and recreation opportunities available within the township.
At the most recent township meeting on Wednesday, a report was given on different statuses and updates regarding the recreation sites in Morris Twp., leaving Supervisors Josiah Jones, Emerson Reams and James Williams impressed.
Most notably, there have been cleanups ongoing at the local parks by members of the Quehanna Boot Camp, with those who are participating in the cleanups leaving the parks looking nearly brand new.
“We’ve been very impressed with the quality of cleanup that I’ve been seeing in these parks,” said Jones. “These gentlemen have been coming down and cleaning up our parks throughout the summer and not once have we had any complaints. This is great for the township and great for them and I’m looking forward to seeing these types of cleanups continue in the future.”
Jones continued, “This most recent cleanup has been the best yet; to anyone that hasn’t already seen it, I highly recommend taking a look at the parks and admiring some of that hard work.”
Another notable recreation committee update within the township is the pursuit of Department of Community and Economical Development grants to help better the municipalities park systems.
There are several DCED grants that Morris Township is pursuing and the supervisors were glad to see this.
“We’re really happy to see you all looking to get some of that DCED grant money,” Jones said. “It’s a great way to get some funding and keep out parks and community looking nice. Keep going after that free money, we’ll take as much of it as we can get.”
The Morris Township recreation committee’s upcoming meeting will be on the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Residents who are interested in additional information should contact the Morris Township building.