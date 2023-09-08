MORRISDALE — The supervisors at Morris Township are looking to take initiative and get started on a project that has been floating around the township for years now — the absorption of the Morris Township Municipal Authority into the township government.
With the recent resignation of a member of the authority, Supervisor Josiah Jones believes that it’s high time to take action and make that organization one with the township.
“Jim Hummell just resigned from the municipal authority and hearing that news has made me think about taking over this authority again,” Jones said. “What we’d be looking to do is take over the municipal authority so that it’s no longer a standalone organization. They would be under township ownership and we’d be able to hear monthly reports directly from them.”
He continued, “I know that this is an idea that we’ve tossed around before but I think this time we’re going to be taking it a bit more seriously. Hopefully soon the authority will be one with the township.”
The merger of these two organizations would be met with little-to-no resistance on either side of the absorption according to Jones and fellow Supervisor Emerson Reams.
The only hitches that were thought of at the most recent township meeting on Wednesday would be if the authority had lines going to different municipalities.
Jones asked, “Do we have any other pipes or lines going to or from any other municipalities?”
After deliberation, Supervisor James Williams confirmed that all of the lines for the authority with the exception of one are contained within the township.
“The majority of all of our lines are here in Morris Township,” Williams explained. “We’ve got one that ventures out into Rush Township but outside of that, all we’d have to do is notify them and proceed with the merger.”
As for the recent resignation, there is internal interest in filling the position within the township, but due to local government regulation, the township will be advertising the open position shortly.
More information on the merger will be available at next month’s township meeting.