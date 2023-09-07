MORRISDALE — There is an intersection in Morris Township that has been the site of several crashes, both minor and major, in recent years.
This intersection is state Route 2020, more locally known as the Allport Cutoff and Deer Creek Road.
According to several civilians at the meetings, vehicles don’t stop or slow down at the intersection and as a result, crashes have been caused at a higher rate in past years.
Bill Little, a resident who resides in the municipality, attended the meeting to help raise awareness about this crossing in hopes of getting a traffic light or more signage put there.
“Having sat there at that road myself for hours at a time, I know how dangerous it really can be,” Little said. “I’ve seen several civilians nearly get hit trying to cross there and I won’t even begin to mention how many close calls between vehicles I saw. One day I fear that something horrible is going to happen at that intersection and we’re going to wish we had done something earlier.”
Without hesitation, Supervisor Josiah Jones answered Little with absolute confidence to help reassure him that action was already being taken.
“We’ve already been in talks with PennDOT about this intersection and as a matter of fact, we had them come out here one weekend and run several traffic safety tests and other various tests,” Jones explained. “After it was all over, it was decided upon to put in blinking lights at the intersection.”
He continued, “What we’re thinking is that the red blinking lights would face Deer Creek and yellow lights would face the Allport Cutoff.”
The lights are going to be installed at the intersection in an effort to get reckless drivers to be more cautious about entering the intersection. Then these preventative measures will hopefully lead to fewer accidents.
The lights are set to be installed at some point in the fall, with Morris Township taking financial responsibility for the light as well. This would include funding, installing and maintaining the light.