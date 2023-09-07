MORRISDALE — Patti Moore, the secretary of Morris Township, has been a long-serving member of the municipality for several years.
According to Supervisor Josiah Jones, Moore takes on tasks like no other, and says that, “This township wouldn’t be able to run without her.”
For this reason, amongst many others, Moore has been promoted to the position of Morris Township Manager.
“We’ve had an ordinance in our township for a couple of decades now actually that we would hire a township manager and for some reason or another, we just haven’t carried out that action over the years,” Jones explained. “Now that we’ve been made aware of this ordinance we’d like to fill it, and truthfully I can’t think of a better candidate for the job than Patti.”
Jones continued to laud his praise upon Moore, calling her an “extremely hard worker,” and an “integral part of this township.”
In this new position, Moore will now take responsibility for many new things within the township, including initial contact, general township employee operations and management and and major decisions that do not require the supervision, guidance or approval of the supervisors.
The motion to approve Moore as township manager was made and passed unanimously and she received a warm round of applause from the audience.
“Thank you all for the reception, I’m looking forward to continued to serve the township as best as I can,” Moore said.
She receive a pay raise for this promotion and will also continue her work as secretary alongside her new managerial responsibilities.