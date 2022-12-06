HOUTZDALE — Cassandra Kitko was reelected as president of the Moshannon Valley School District Board of Directors at its reorganizational meeting Monday night.
Ruth Saupp was also reelected as vice-president.
The board also voted to keep its meetings on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school collaboration center. Due to holidays, the January and February meetings will be held on Jan. 17 and and Feb. 21.
Nathan Dotts was appointed to be the board representative on the Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center with Don Wonderling as the alternate.
Ruth Saupp was appointed as the board representative on the CUI-10 board with Stacy Williams as the alternate.
Kitko was appointed as representative on the Pennsylvania School Board Association, the employee relations contact and the legislative policy representative contact.
The committee appointments would be made next month, Kitko said.
In other business, the board rejected the proposal by Solarstone of PA to place solar panels on 35 acres on district-owned land next to the district’s practice field. They were proposing to lease 35 acres of land for 35 years at a rate of $1,100 per acre.
The proposal would have given the company until 2029 to complete construction.
District Solicitor David Consiglio of State College Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger recommended against accepting the offer.
“It’s definitely not profitable, in my opinion, on what they have offered,” Zesiger said.
The board decided to reject the offer and not make a counteroffer.