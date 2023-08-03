Whenever Maui the angus cross beef cow walks by visitors at the Clearfield County Fair, there’s a good chance it will leave them saying, “Holy cow.”
Weighing in at a whopping 1,795 pounds, Maui is by far the largest cow being shown at the fair this year.
So, who is the owner behind this cow’s massive size? It’s none other than Olanta resident Maci Daubs.
Daubs acquired the cow in September 2022 when Maui was less than 1 year old. In the year to follow, Maui would only grow in size.
The farm responsible for breeding such a large cow is Leonard Farm in Frenchville. Leonard Farms is owned and operated by Corey Leonard, who offered some insight onto the cow’s considerable weight, and what’s going to happen to the cow post-fair.
“Oh he’s a big boy alright,” Leonard said. “It’s a beef cow, so we raise them up to be this big.”
Leonard continued, “While this cow is still pretty young, it isn’t going to get much bigger than this. It’s going to be sold Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Livestock and Poultry Sale, and then whoever owns it will do what they want with it.”
Maui is perhaps one of the largest cows seen at the fair to date.
“I know this is the biggest cow this year,” Leonard said. “Maybe not the largrest of all time, but he’s certainly up there.”