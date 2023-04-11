April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse, joined by his wife Kellie and sons Jake and Wyatt Green, is declaring April as a month to draw attention to Child Abuse Prevention.
“In recognition of the victims and survivors of child abuse, with April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, and as a parent, an educator, and community leader, I implore each of us to prevent, recognize, and report child abuse,” shared Strouse.
“Unfortunately, most of us have people we love dearly who have fallen victim to child abuse. Child abuse is 100% preventable! Our children our the future of our community. They deserve our trust, respect, and support.”
Strouse recently met with Mary Tatum of the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County. They provided the following data and information:
- CAC saw 225 children in 2022 who were suffering from child abuse.
- Already this year, more than 60 children have been seen by CAC.
- Child sexual abuse is one of the most prevalent health concern with the most serious consequences facing children and adolescents, with 1 in 10 children disclosing being sexually abused before their 18th birthday. However, this statistic is higher because many cases are unreported.
CAC is partnering with many community members to provide a safe place for people to garner support and resources related to the health and safety of children.
To report suspected child abuse, call Childline at 1-800-932-0313. For additional resources, contact the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County at 814-768-3155. Immediate threats should always be reported to the police by calling 911.