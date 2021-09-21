PHILIPSBURG — Mayor John Streno applauded last weekend’s celebration at Philipsburg’s Union Church, also known as “Old Mud Church,” at a recent borough meeting.
The celebration recognized the church turning 200 years old. The event was held by the Philipsburg Historical Foundation. Various people sported period clothing during the event.
“It was just very nice to see everybody in a good mood,” Streno said. “The weather was almost perfect.”
The turnout was particularly good considering a Penn State football game was scheduled for the same day, he added.
The mayor noted he contacted the state police prior to the event. A cannon was utilized during the festivities. No police rushed to the area following the loud sounds.
Many visitors, according to Philipsburg Borough Council, commented on the sidewalk surrounding the church. The borough crew worked hard to complete the sidewalk prior to the celebration.
The mayor noted the borough crew is almost always smiling while working away. He praised their work, stating, “We have the best borough crew.”
Borough Manager Joel Watson noted finishing up the project was no small feat. Watson discussed other projects in the borough at the recent meeting.
The skate park, located at 1335 E. Pine St., was recently paved. According to a meeting in June, the borough was looking to add about 30 feet from the back of the park towards the highway. The project is being financed by an outside source, according to Watson.