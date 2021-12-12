FLINTON — In response to a statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children being thrown on by the state Supreme Court on Friday, Glendale School District issued a statement over the weekend that masking among its student body is now optional.
Superintendent Edward DiSabato issued a memo stating effective today, “Glendale School District will return to our original Health and Safety Plan in which masking face coverings are recommended but optional for all individuals.”
The district’s plan can be found on the website, www.gsd1.org.
DiSabato reminded parents that masks are still required on school buses.
Court justices on Friday announced their decision to invalidate the Wolf administration’s statewide mandate for masks inside K-12 school buildings and child care facilities, but did not issue a written opinion that explains their reasoning.
They upheld a lower-court decision that the mandate was imposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization. The practical impact of the decision will depend on what the justices say in the written opinion or opinions they will issue in the case and which schools and school districts impose their own masking requirements.
The court took action amid a statewide surge in new infections and hospitalizations. Pennsylvania is reporting an average of 7,571 infections per day, up over 20% in two weeks. Hospitalizations have risen 55% since mid-November, to an average of more than 4,000 per day, and acute-care facilities are becoming overwhelmed.
Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer described the decision as “extremely disappointing.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.